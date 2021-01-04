Fantasy Offseason: Joe Thuney/Brandon Scherff and David Andrews?

So we have some money to spend and we have the 3rd overall draft pick... If we were to sign 2 of the following, we'd arguably have one of the best Offensive Lines with a mix of youth and veteran experience.



Why the f*** would we do this?



Well, our Oline would have A.Jackson - Flowers(Kindley) - Andrews - Thuney/Scherff - R.Hunt

I personally believe this is pretty solid, and an Oline that is built to win now with plenty of room for progression. (Flowers' contract ends after next season so we wouldn't need to bring him back if Kindley continues to progress).



This allows us to trade back with the #3. We need play makers, simple as that. Why not Devonta Smith who has experience with Tua? He's killed it this year in college and is a Heisman candidate (some would say favourite). This almost makes too much sense for us.





Basically although a lot of people want us to sign big name WR free agents, the more I think about it.. I'd rather use that money on proven O-lineman (especially those who Flores has experience with), and use our draft picks on the skill positions.







Thoughts?