 Fantasy Offseason: Joe Thuney/Brandon Scherff and David Andrews? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fantasy Offseason: Joe Thuney/Brandon Scherff and David Andrews?

El Canadian

El Canadian

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 22, 2020
Messages
280
Reaction score
393
Age
22
Location
Toronto
So we have some money to spend and we have the 3rd overall draft pick... If we were to sign 2 of the following, we'd arguably have one of the best Offensive Lines with a mix of youth and veteran experience.

Why the f*** would we do this?

Well, our Oline would have A.Jackson - Flowers(Kindley) - Andrews - Thuney/Scherff - R.Hunt
I personally believe this is pretty solid, and an Oline that is built to win now with plenty of room for progression. (Flowers' contract ends after next season so we wouldn't need to bring him back if Kindley continues to progress).

This allows us to trade back with the #3. We need play makers, simple as that. Why not Devonta Smith who has experience with Tua? He's killed it this year in college and is a Heisman candidate (some would say favourite). This almost makes too much sense for us.


Basically although a lot of people want us to sign big name WR free agents, the more I think about it.. I'd rather use that money on proven O-lineman (especially those who Flores has experience with), and use our draft picks on the skill positions.



Thoughts?
 
J

jeremy2020

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 9, 2011
Messages
256
Reaction score
155
Thuney is going to be courted and expensive. The Jets are rumored to be chomping at the bit for him. I'm never sold on lineman being made the highest paid at their position. The misses are like 10-1 on those deals. So many variables to good offensive line play.
 
Gonzofinfan

Gonzofinfan

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 13, 2011
Messages
921
Reaction score
850
Location
Orlando,FL
I'd draft Our Offensive Lineman, I'd add maybe 3 more in next draft with another 1st rounder spent on a Tackle or Guard as well.. A good offensive line is never a bad investment.. Ideally i'd like to see Hunt move to RG and move on from Ereck Flowers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom