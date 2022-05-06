 Favorite Underrated Dolphin of All-time | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Favorite Underrated Dolphin of All-time

SF Dolphin Fan

May 27, 2005
18,475
So many great underrated Dolphins players over the years, but I'm going with Trace Armstrong.

This was a player who got better as the game went on. If he had 10 sacks, it seemed like all of them came in big moments.

Miami fans knew how valuable he was.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Mar 3, 2004
3,402
His sack of Flutie in the wildcard game was a huge play
 
Mar 3, 2004
3,402
I think Nat Moore was underrated because of what The Marks Brothers did later.

Another guy from that time was Tony Nathan, I wish they had a versatile RB like him now.
 
