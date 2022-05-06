Favorite Underrated Dolphin of All-time

SF Dolphin Fan
So many great underrated Dolphins players over the years, but I'm going with Trace Armstrong.
This was a player who got better as the game went on. If he had 10 sacks, it seemed like all of them came in big moments.
Miami fans knew how valuable he was.
