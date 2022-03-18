 FB Alec Ingold: First Interview as Fin | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FB Alec Ingold: First Interview as Fin

What attracted you to the Dolphins?

It had to start with football. Coach McDaniel, Frank Smith, the whole running back staff. Everything about this offensive staff, the special teams, was exciting....you're excited to run the ball. You're excited to be a part of a team that wants to do that. To be able to put an emphasis on that.

What do you enjoy the most? Wheel route reception? Hurdling guys? Blocking in A gap?

Those highlight plays are cool, but I think the biggest thing I'm working on is consistency. Lets get a hurdle every once in awhile or a big flash, but lets get Raheem and Chase and Myles working. Lets get those guys in open space. Lets get this offensive line moving. And if I can be a small piece of that puzzle that is consistent every time I step onto the field....that is where I want to tip my cap to. More so than any highlight play on twitter.


 
I really like this guy and am looking forward to some crushing blocks and wheel routes!
 
