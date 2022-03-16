 FB Alec Ingold signs with Miami. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FB Alec Ingold signs with Miami.

W

WSE

Starter
Coming off torn ACL. Non tendered by the Raiders. Now second highest paid at his position.

I think the player is fine. Don’t like the deal.
 
WildbillIV

WildbillIV

Club Member
WSE said:
hes gonna make what, 4 mil? 5? Lol
 
