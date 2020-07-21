Feedback on several Miami Dolphins from ex-Hurricane who has been working with them Former University of Miami cornerback Chad Wilson is very good at multi-tasking: He runs a college recruiting website while training NFL players at his offseason “All Eyes DB” football camp, which attracts more than defensive backs.

On Igbo“It’s not likely he would [play on the boundary] a lot given you have Xavien Howard and Byron Jones,” Wilson said. “He probably would be used inside the majority. But I know they defensively really emphasize and cherish the ability to have players play multiple positions. He’s fast, super explosive. Just needs to touch up technique work. His ceiling is high. He has tremendous athletic ability. Throwing a ball and getting it beyond him is not easy to do.”Article also states Rowe has added some muscle.