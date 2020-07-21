Feedback on several Miami Dolphins from ex-Hurricane who has been working with them

Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 5, 2010
Messages
2,839
Reaction score
7,211
Location
Miami, FL
amp.miamiherald.com

Feedback on several Miami Dolphins from ex-Hurricane who has been working with them

Former University of Miami cornerback Chad Wilson is very good at multi-tasking: He runs a college recruiting website while training NFL players at his offseason “All Eyes DB” football camp, which attracts more than defensive backs.
amp.miamiherald.com amp.miamiherald.com

On Igbo

“It’s not likely he would [play on the boundary] a lot given you have Xavien Howard and Byron Jones,” Wilson said. “He probably would be used inside the majority. But I know they defensively really emphasize and cherish the ability to have players play multiple positions. He’s fast, super explosive. Just needs to touch up technique work. His ceiling is high. He has tremendous athletic ability. Throwing a ball and getting it beyond him is not easy to do.”

Article also states Rowe has added some muscle.
 
spiketex

spiketex

Aussie with the swag of El Bravo 47
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 21, 2007
Messages
7,725
Reaction score
2,201
Location
West Palm Beach, Florida
Finfan83nj said:
amp.miamiherald.com

Feedback on several Miami Dolphins from ex-Hurricane who has been working with them

Former University of Miami cornerback Chad Wilson is very good at multi-tasking: He runs a college recruiting website while training NFL players at his offseason “All Eyes DB” football camp, which attracts more than defensive backs.
amp.miamiherald.com amp.miamiherald.com
On Igbo
“It’s not likely he would [play on the boundary] a lot given you have Xavien Howard and Byron Jones,” Wilson said. “He probably would be used inside the majority. But I know they defensively really emphasize and cherish the ability to have players play multiple positions. He’s fast, super explosive. Just needs to touch up technique work. His ceiling is high. He has tremendous athletic ability. Throwing a ball and getting it beyond him is not easy to do.”
Article also states Rowe has added some muscle.
Click to expand...
Seem to recall both of Noah's parents represented Nigeria at the Olympics. He's blessed with great athletic genes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom