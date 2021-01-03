 Feel bad about Fitz situation | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Feel bad about Fitz situation

realdolphin

We know Fitz would have played in this game also, maybe inserted into the 3rd qrtr, I´m sad about him catching Covid and I worry about his future in Miami, I hope Flores makes a wise call and we extend him for 2 years, TUA is still not the answer and that showed today again, Fitzpatrick was having a great season Gesicky and Parker play a lot different with him on the field, he deserved to play a post season game, it was just a sad couple of events for him because probably there will not be another game this season. I really hope he stays and we draft another QB to compete.
 
DannyMcCoy

He should have started all year. He is7-3 in his last 10 starts. Flores screwed him and i would be surprised if there arent fa repercussions moving forward.
 
i'd have liked for him to participate in a post-season for once in his career.

great guy.

but his play offers no benefit to the future of the miami dolphins.
 
ThePeopleShow13

I like Fitzpatrick but the dude has been a starter for like 8 teams in 15 years and never made the playofffs. Crazy that people honestly think he could have carried this practice squad skill position group to 11 wins. He couldn’t even keep the starting job for the Bucs throwing to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and OJ Howard.
 
He can't stay. The players are loyal. Tua is not assertive enough to win the team.
 
