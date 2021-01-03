Feel bad about Fitz situation

We know Fitz would have played in this game also, maybe inserted into the 3rd qrtr, I´m sad about him catching Covid and I worry about his future in Miami, I hope Flores makes a wise call and we extend him for 2 years, TUA is still not the answer and that showed today again, Fitzpatrick was having a great season Gesicky and Parker play a lot different with him on the field, he deserved to play a post season game, it was just a sad couple of events for him because probably there will not be another game this season. I really hope he stays and we draft another QB to compete.