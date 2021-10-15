Feeling a Little Better

WesternNYDolfan
Maybe the Bucs are just World Beaters watching them tonight.
We may have just got our asses kicked by the two Super Bowl favorites and hung tough with our Wild Card competition with a backup QB. Now our starter is coming back, and we might have the right O-line combo.
It's a marathon, not a sprint.
