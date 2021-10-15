 Feeling a Little Better | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Feeling a Little Better

WesternNYDolfan

WesternNYDolfan

Maybe the Bucs are just World Beaters watching them tonight.

We may have just got our asses kicked by the two Super Bowl favorites and hung tough with our Wild Card competition with a backup QB. Now our starter is coming back, and we might have the right O-line combo.

It's a marathon, not a sprint.
 
artdnj

artdnj

WesternNYDolfan said:
Maybe the Bucs are just World Beaters watching them tonight.

We may have just got our asses kicked by the two Super Bowl favorites and hung tough with our Wild Card competition with a backup QB. Now our starter is coming back, and we might have the right O-line combo.

It's a marathon, not a sprint.
Love the optimism. Can I order what you’re having 😜
 
K-Rob

K-Rob

I might agree with this if the o-line wasn’t so very visibly bad but there may be some truth here. I like being optimistic.
 
finfinfin

finfinfin

It seems like a marathon on a treadmill but good on you to see something positive.
 
T

tscurley

Buffalo and Tampa are the two best teams in the league right now. Oakland and Indy are both probably wins with Tua playing - even if he just turns in an average game. This is far from a contending caliber Dolphins team - but it can be a Wild Card team if they get the ship righted.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

Tom Brady is the GOAT. I can say that easily now that he isn't a Pat. He is on another level.

I wonder how optimistic OP will be if we lose this Sunday. Which is a game we should win hands down. I am personally going to be comparing Trevor Lawrence to Tua the entire time.
 
WesternNYDolfan

WesternNYDolfan

tscurley said:
Buffalo and Tampa are the two best teams in the league right now. Oakland and Indy are both probably wins with Tua playing - even if he just turns in an average game. This is far from a contending caliber Dolphins team - but it can be a Wild Card team if they get the ship righted.
See you smell what I'm cooking
 
Jamesw

Jamesw

tscurley said:
Buffalo and Tampa are the two best teams in the league right now. Oakland and Indy are both probably wins with Tua playing - even if he just turns in an average game. This is far from a contending caliber Dolphins team - but it can be a Wild Card team if they get the ship righted.
Its possible, but we must win this game.
 
WesternNYDolfan

WesternNYDolfan

BennySwella said:
Tom Brady is the GOAT. I can say that easily now that he isn't a Pat. He is on another level.

I wonder how optimistic OP will be if we lose this Sunday. Which is a game we should win hands down. I am personally going to be comparing Trevor Lawrence to Tua the entire time.
If that happens I'll be excited Basketball season starts soon
 
