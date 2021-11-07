Few facts often discussed here that are actually the opposite

One of the first one's is ironically intended positively for Tua.



1. Is Tua good, or is Tua bad?



The answer to this question is quite obvious. It does not matter how good, or bad a player is if we have a horrible history of developing quarterbacks. At least

in the last two decades. Would Tua have any success in a team that is willing to develop him properly? Why not? Specially if the team isn't playing offensive

line carrousel, or changing offenses every year. Specially if the team actually takes advantage of the player's strength.





2. We have the staff to win games in this league, fire Grier, and Flores!



Well, this isn't about coaching, or the front office directly, but more about player management. We don't have a complete team in many important areas, but we do have a lot of players that would

easily make the pro bowl roster in any other team. If this statement were to be true, we would have more wins than we actually do now. In reality, we have a huge hole in the line, and we also have a below average linebacker corps. We struggle to get to the qb as well.



Provide the rest on your own!