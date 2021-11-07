 Few facts often discussed here that are actually the opposite | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Few facts often discussed here that are actually the opposite

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
6,656
Reaction score
3,261
Location
Orlando, Florida
One of the first one's is ironically intended positively for Tua.

1. Is Tua good, or is Tua bad?

The answer to this question is quite obvious. It does not matter how good, or bad a player is if we have a horrible history of developing quarterbacks. At least
in the last two decades. Would Tua have any success in a team that is willing to develop him properly? Why not? Specially if the team isn't playing offensive
line carrousel, or changing offenses every year. Specially if the team actually takes advantage of the player's strength.


2. We have the staff to win games in this league, fire Grier, and Flores!

Well, this isn't about coaching, or the front office directly, but more about player management. We don't have a complete team in many important areas, but we do have a lot of players that would
easily make the pro bowl roster in any other team. If this statement were to be true, we would have more wins than we actually do now. In reality, we have a huge hole in the line, and we also have a below average linebacker corps. We struggle to get to the qb as well.

Provide the rest on your own!
 
Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
6,066
Reaction score
8,818
Age
75
Location
High Point, NC
juniorseau55 said:
One of the first one's is ironically intended positively for Tua.

1. Is Tua good, or is Tua bad?

The answer to this question is quite obvious. It does not matter how good, or bad a player is if we have a horrible history of developing quarterbacks. At least
in the last two decades. Would Tua have any success in a team that is willing to develop him properly? Why not? Specially if the team isn't playing offensive
line carrousel, or changing offenses every year. Specially if the team actually takes advantage of the player's strength.


2. We have the staff to win games in this league, fire Grier, and Flores!

Well, this isn't about coaching, or the front office directly, but more about player management. We don't have a complete team in many important areas, but we do have a lot of players that would
easily make the pro bowl roster in any other team. If this statement were to be true, we would have more wins than we actually do now. In reality, we have a huge hole in the line, and we also have a below average linebacker corps. We struggle to get to the qb as well.

Provide the rest on your own!
Click to expand...

As of RIGHT NOW, it's on the shoulders off the HC. A HC needs to be able to play effectively with what he's got!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom