FG Try Defensive Strategy

Natbonkilz
Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 25, 2006
- Messages
- 2,097
- Reaction score
- 2,909
- Location
- South Florida
Keep jumping early in the event that the refs don’t call the offsidesWhy would you try this? You're saying just keep jumping offsides so that if they should miss they get aother chance. Why would you want them to get another shot in that situation?
Exactly or you time it just right.Keep jumping early in the event that the refs don’t call the offsides
This is even worst than the play call that led to Waddle's safetyWhy would you try this? You're saying just keep jumping offsides so that if they should miss they get aother chance. Why would you want them to get another shot in that situation?
This is even worst than the play call that led to Waddle's safety
It’s like Seattle’s strategy with the legion of boom of literally holding on every play because they know the refs aren’t going to call it EVERY single play.Why? There's no harm in trying to time it just right. All that would happen is you try again, right? Eventually if you happen to go just as the ball is snapped and not get called offsides you have a good chance to block it.
It’s like Seattle’s strategy with the legion of boom of literally holding on every play because they know the refs aren’t going to call it EVERY single play.