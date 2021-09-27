 FG Try Defensive Strategy | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FG Try Defensive Strategy

Natbonkilz

Natbonkilz

So Coleman went early on the game-winning FG try and was called offsides. The plenty was basically a do-over.

So why not continue to go early on every attempt there at the end?

If it's called offsides...it's a do-over. If it succeeds we tie.

Or is there some reason why they didn't try that?


gregorygrant83

Why would you try this? You're saying just keep jumping offsides so that if they should miss they get aother chance. Why would you want them to get another shot in that situation?
 
BenchFiedler

BenchFiedler

gregorygrant83 said:
Why would you try this? You're saying just keep jumping offsides so that if they should miss they get aother chance. Why would you want them to get another shot in that situation?
This is even worst than the play call that led to Waddle's safety
 
Natbonkilz

Natbonkilz

BenchFiedler said:
This is even worst than the play call that led to Waddle's safety
Why? There's no harm in trying to time it just right. All that would happen is you try again, right? Eventually if you happen to go just as the ball is snapped and not get called offsides you have a good chance to block it.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Natbonkilz said:
Why? There's no harm in trying to time it just right. All that would happen is you try again, right? Eventually if you happen to go just as the ball is snapped and not get called offsides you have a good chance to block it.
It’s like Seattle’s strategy with the legion of boom of literally holding on every play because they know the refs aren’t going to call it EVERY single play.
 
Natbonkilz

Natbonkilz

Dolph N.Fan said:
It’s like Seattle’s strategy with the legion of boom of literally holding on every play because they know the refs aren’t going to call it EVERY single play.
Yes, except that a penalty doesn't really hurt you in this case. Which is why I don't understand why they don't do it.
 
CoachConrad

Agree 100 percent. You have NOTHING to lose trying to time the snap perfectly. So they move a chip shot up another 5? Big deal. I would have tried to time every fg snap. Really your only shot there.
 
