FH Competition- Free To Enter

Neptune
Two wrongs don’t make a right but three lefts do
Okay here’s your chance to win a major(ish) prize.
Simply be the first person to comment in every new signing post, a message that clearly identifies you as a moaney young/old git
You must post at least one message in the following categories
Hasn’t fixed the O Line has it?
Grier is an idiot?
We have overpaid?
He’s always injured.
Why didn’t we sign ………. Instead.
Mc D is out of his depth.
Tua is the root of all Dolphins problems
Anyone making critical but constructive or well argumented posts will be disqualified. Anyone applauding a signing is banned from further competing
STOP PRESS
Thanks to @andyahs
Get 5 Bonus Grumble Points for being nominated by another FH member
The winner will receive nothing other than the accolade Moaner Of The Year 2022
