FH Competition- Free To Enter

Okay here’s your chance to win a major(ish) prize.

Simply be the first person to comment in every new signing post, a message that clearly identifies you as a moaney young/old git

You must post at least one message in the following categories

Hasn’t fixed the O Line has it?

Grier is an idiot?

We have overpaid?

He’s always injured.

Why didn’t we sign ………. Instead.

Mc D is out of his depth.

Tua is the root of all Dolphins problems



Anyone making critical but constructive or well argumented posts will be disqualified. Anyone applauding a signing is banned from further competing

The winner will receive nothing other than the accolade Moaner Of The Year 2022