FH March Madness battles are under way ***

Not basketball
32 members competing in 2 day battles to move on to the next round
They will post jokes , funny videos , great music , take shots at each other , a few cheerleaders and hotties to boot. Whatever gets votes to win the match
It is a blast so be sure to check it out
The thread is located just above the main forum
The battles begin at noon today and last 2 days then the winners go on to the next round.
Be sure to vote for the guys that post the best stuff. Good luck to all participants
