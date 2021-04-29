Fh meltdown thread (We suk and the FO is clueless)

I'm fairly certain 90% of the posters will not be with you
I would bet you two Mia made overtures towards Dashaun Watson threads it won’t flyHello everyone
I am proposing that we wait until the end of the draft to have our annual FH inevitable meltdown at the the draft
who’s with me ?
some are with meNobody's with you.
As soon as the commissioner says "with the sixth pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins select Justin Fields, quarterback, Ohio State University." this place will shut down for about one week....maybe longer.
HA!Hello everyone
I am proposing that we wait until the end of the draft to have our annual FH inevitable meltdown at the the draft
who’s with me ?