Field Access tickets with free alcohol for Buffalo Game

Hey everyone,

I'm a season ticket holder and purchased 6 Field Passes for the season. I won't be using them for the Buffalo game so wanted to see if there is any interest from anyone on the board before I post to sell them on the ticket exchange sites.
Field Passes give the holder access to the field from kickoff to the end of the game. These are for the NW corner so you can roam the sidelines by the players between the 35 yard line and end zone. It's really cool! There's big buckets of ice cold beer (free unlimited) and water. There's plenty of space to move around and hang out. Below is a picture from the Atlanta preseason game with my family. These passes DO NOT give access to the stadium. You need to buy an actual ticket to get in. So your 3 options are either A) you already have a ticket and want to buy these to go down to the field throughout the game and drink for free B) you can buy the cheapest seats available on a ticket buying website and then just use these to be right on the field or C) I can sell you my game tickets in section 115 along with the Field Pass

Price: $150 per Field Pass
Or if you prefer I will sell it as a package with my ticket in Section 115 for $250 total.
I have up to 6 passes.

I travel often for work and will probably miss a few games this season so if there is a specific game other than Buffalo that you'd like to buy these for, just let me know and I'll tell you if they're available.


phins1.jpeg
 
Here's another pic. I brought my buddy's kids and the Falcons player was super cool and gave them a bunch of swag.


Screen Shot 2021-09-16 at 3.19.35 PM.png
 
Hey...I'm interested. Can you stay down there the whole game?
 
Phin-o-rama said:
Hey...I'm interested. Can you stay down there the whole game?
Click to expand...
Yes you can stay the whole game or come and go as you please. We assumed we'd go down for a bit and then go back to our seats but once we got down there, we never left. There's simply no better experience in the whole stadium.
 
Last edited:
PM me. Very interested. If not for this game, then another. Tickets + Pass

Thanks!
 
Think I PMd you (at least, I "started a conversation" with you)

Thanks man!
 
