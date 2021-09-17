Field Access tickets with free alcohol for Buffalo Game

Hey everyone,I'm a season ticket holder and purchased 6 Field Passes for the season. I won't be using them for the Buffalo game so wanted to see if there is any interest from anyone on the board before I post to sell them on the ticket exchange sites.Field Passes give the holder access to the field from kickoff to the end of the game. These are for the NW corner so you can roam the sidelines by the players between the 35 yard line and end zone. It's really cool! There's big buckets of ice cold beer (free unlimited) and water. There's plenty of space to move around and hang out. Below is a picture from the Atlanta preseason game with my family. These passes DO NOT give access to the stadium. You need to buy an actual ticket to get in. So your 3 options are either A) you already have a ticket and want to buy these to go down to the field throughout the game and drink for free B) you can buy the cheapest seats available on a ticket buying website and then just use these to be right on the field or C) I can sell you my game tickets in section 115 along with the Field PassPrice: $150 per Field PassOr if you prefer I will sell it as a package with my ticket in Section 115 for $250 total.I have up to 6 passes.I travel often for work and will probably miss a few games this season so if there is a specific game other than Buffalo that you'd like to buy these for, just let me know and I'll tell you if they're available.