Fields or Tua?

BahamaFinFan78
Starter
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2010
- Messages
- 4,641
- Reaction score
- 2,505
Which would you rather have right now?
I think the Jets are in trouble with Wilson, and whatever you can imagine worse than that, that's what I think the 49ers are! Lance looks out of his league to me.IMO none of the 2021 QBs have impressed me much. Yet. Jones has played fairly typical for what you’d expect from a NE coached kid.
I think the Jets are in trouble with Wilson, and whatever you can imagine worse than that, that's what I think the 49ers are! Lance looks out of his league to me.
Fields has the tools, but if he can't ever learn to read defenses, he'll "Trubisky"
Lawrence is on a talent weak team and until he is the only one holding them back,b he'll be The Man. His 5th year option is almost guaranteed unless he is injured.
I'm impressed with Jones since he wasn't the media darling. Guy just plays within himself. Doesn't look too big to him. I mean he's already trying to hurt older guys.
Tua over Fields for me. But Mac has looked the best out of the 2021 class. However a lot of that has to do with coaching which is something that Tua hasn’t had in the NFL
Indeed! That NE OL isn’t bad either.
The NFL landscape is littered with strong arm QBs that didn’t amount to crap.I'd take Fields. I love huge arm QBs. It's just personal preference. Seeing the ball take off like a rocket 60+ yards downfield really adds another level of football excitement for me.
Ya, that's crazy. Both White and the 3rd stringer had 400+ yards and 300+ yards of offense in the 2 games Wilson has been injured. That's pretty telling.Lol, I love how the Jets look to have blown the Wilson pick.
Yeah their OL is always good and they don’t even use high picks. Comes down to their coaching. We have a bunch of glorified high school coaches.
I'm not about to argue with anyone. I like what I like.The NFL landscape is littered with strong arm QBs that didn’t amount to crap.
Die on your hill!I'm not about to argue with anyone. I like what I like.