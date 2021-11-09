Fields or Tua?

I think the Jets are in trouble with Wilson, and whatever you can imagine worse than that, that's what I think the 49ers are! Lance looks out of his league to me.



Fields has the tools, but if he can't ever learn to read defenses, he'll "Trubisky"



Lawrence is on a talent weak team and until he is the only one holding them back,b he'll be The Man. His 5th year option is almost guaranteed unless he is injured.



I'm impressed with Jones since he wasn't the media darling. Guy just plays within himself. Doesn't look too big to him. I mean he's already trying to hurt older guys.