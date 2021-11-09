 Fields or Tua? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fields or Tua?

Fields or Tua

T

ThePeopleShow13

IMO none of the 2021 QBs have impressed me much. Yet. Jones has played fairly typical for what you’d expect from a NE coached kid.
 
Schleprock

ThePeopleShow13 said:
IMO none of the 2021 QBs have impressed me much. Yet. Jones has played fairly typical for what you’d expect from a NE coached kid.
I think the Jets are in trouble with Wilson, and whatever you can imagine worse than that, that's what I think the 49ers are! Lance looks out of his league to me.

Fields has the tools, but if he can't ever learn to read defenses, he'll "Trubisky"

Lawrence is on a talent weak team and until he is the only one holding them back,b he'll be The Man. His 5th year option is almost guaranteed unless he is injured.

I'm impressed with Jones since he wasn't the media darling. Guy just plays within himself. Doesn't look too big to him. I mean he's already trying to hurt older guys.
 
Dolphins81

Tua over Fields for me. But Mac has looked the best out of the 2021 class. However a lot of that has to do with coaching which is something that Tua hasn’t had in the NFL
 
Dolphins81

Schleprock said:
I think the Jets are in trouble with Wilson, and whatever you can imagine worse than that, that's what I think the 49ers are! Lance looks out of his league to me.

Fields has the tools, but if he can't ever learn to read defenses, he'll "Trubisky"

Lawrence is on a talent weak team and until he is the only one holding them back,b he'll be The Man. His 5th year option is almost guaranteed unless he is injured.

I'm impressed with Jones since he wasn't the media darling. Guy just plays within himself. Doesn't look too big to him. I mean he's already trying to hurt older guys.
Lol, I love how the Jets look to have blown the Wilson pick.
 
ANUFan

Dolphins81 said:
Tua over Fields for me. But Mac has looked the best out of the 2021 class. However a lot of that has to do with coaching which is something that Tua hasn’t had in the NFL
Indeed! That NE OL isn’t bad either.
 
A

AMakados10

Jones has learned an incredibly complex NE offense as a rookie and they are a half game out from the Bills in the division.

As for the question… I’d probably pick Tua still, but that’s more that I don’t think Fields’ style works long term. He looks like a more gifted Tyrod Taylor though. It’s going to be a sad sight to see Tua throw in cold weather.
 
KingHydra

I'd take Fields. I love huge arm QBs. It's just personal preference. Seeing the ball take off like a rocket 60+ yards downfield really adds another level of football excitement for me.
 
ANUFan

KingHydra said:
I'd take Fields. I love huge arm QBs. It's just personal preference. Seeing the ball take off like a rocket 60+ yards downfield really adds another level of football excitement for me.
The NFL landscape is littered with strong arm QBs that didn’t amount to crap.
 
KingHydra

Dolphins81 said:
Lol, I love how the Jets look to have blown the Wilson pick.
Ya, that's crazy. Both White and the 3rd stringer had 400+ yards and 300+ yards of offense in the 2 games Wilson has been injured. That's pretty telling.
Wilson, has a serious issue they are trying to fix urgently. Watch Wilson's feet every time he throws, he hops and then throws, frickin weird.
 
ANUFan

Dolphins81 said:
Yeah their OL is always good and they don’t even use high picks. Comes down to their coaching. We have a bunch of glorified high school coaches.
Their OL coach is one of the best that’s ever done it. Watching how they pass protect and especially run block is honestly art. The execution is freaking flawless. The pulls, the traps, the way they pick up stunts…Beyond Impressive.
 
