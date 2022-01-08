Film Review: How the Titans Defense Stifled the Dolphins on Crucial Down & Distances

1st Quarter 9:08, 3rd & 8, Ball on MIA 34:











1st Quarter 6:13, 3rd & 10, Ball on MIA 14:

Another 3rd and long inside their own territory, Miami runs a Crease concept, a variation on the Mills concept with a post from the #2 receiver and a Dig from the #1. Tennessee had run this variation of Tampa 2 a few times already to this point in the game, with the Boundary corner at the top playing the deep half, and the Safety coming down and playing the seam hook. Miami was expecting it here, as the post can maintain inside leverage vs the boundary corner, and the Middle Hook from the MIKE sits on the sit route from Waddle. It looks like Tua may be peeking the post and loading up to throw it, but for some reason Soloman Kindley is in the game and lets a free rusher in on a basic stunt. Tua has to scramble left again and with nowhere to go, runs out of bounds.







2nd Quarter 2:32, 3rd & 9, Ball on MIA 26:

A sail concept from the Dolphins on 3rd and 9 vs 1 Cross. Gesicki fakes the Over route that Tennessee is prepared for, and breaks back outside and flattens his route in space for an easy pitch and catch. You'd like to see Tua lead Gesicki here a little bit more, but it's one of the rare open targets he had in this game.







2nd Quarter 1:27, 1st & 10, Ball on TEN 46:

1st & 10 in a 2 minute drill and the Dolphins run the sail concept again, this time vs Cover 1 Hole, which means one of the MIKE or WILL are going to be the Rat in the hole depending on the release of the back. If the back releases left, the WILL will take him in man coverage and the MIKE will be the Rat. If the back releases to the right, the MIKE will take him in man coverage and now the WILL will be the Rat. This allows Byard to now take Gesicki in man coverage, and does a much better job defending the corner. You can also see the Middle Field Safety is cheating toward the field side, as Miami has Durham Smythe in an extended Nub split on the solo side, which leaves no threat for the Middle Field Safety to worry about on the boundary side. Tua Finally gets a bit more time, but has nobody getting open and decides to throw it up for grabs. I'm positive Parker was supposed to run a post here and run off the Middle Field Safety, as that's what's ran in every other variation of this play that was called vs Tennessee, but his route is so bad I just gave him a go route.







2nd Quarter 1:16, 3rd & 10, Ball on TEN 46:

After back to back incompletions, another 3rd and long. Miami runs a deep mesh concept with 2 crossers, expecting 1 Cross and the Boundary Safety getting occupied by Waddles Over route. But Tennessee changes it up and runs Man Free, which means there's no Rat in the hole, and the DBs will have inside leverage inside the divider line. With Gesicki's over route in bad positioning vs inside leverage, Tua throws the dig, but with a lazy route from Parker and some inside pressure, its thrown behind and incomplete.







4th Quarter 10:30, 3rd & 11, Ball on TEN 27:

Essentially a make or break drive for Miami, and they come back to the sail concept on 3rd and long vs Cover 1 Cross. Before the routes can develop Tua puts it into the back corner of the end zone. I'm not sure if there was a miscommunication with Parker here, but they've been running a post off this concept all game. Again Tennessee shades their Middle Field Safety toward the 3 receiver side, as Mack Hollins presents no threat, though he does win his route on the backside. You can also see the Boundary Safety come down here and hunt crossers with his hips completely turned toward the 3 receiver side, thought nothing comes his way.







4th Quarter 10:25, 4th & 11, Ball on TEN 27:

4th down and essentially the ball game, Miami comes back to their Out-Over-Dig concept, this time with an extra Deep Crosser. Tennessee calls 1 Cross once again, knowing Miami will run Crosses again. This actually seems to be well drawn up, as the more shallow over route from Gesicki is taken by the Rat, leaving the Middle Field Safety to choose between the deep over and the dig. The Middle Field Safety stays on Waddle and opens up the deep Dig from Parker. Jackrabbit Jenkins blatantly commits Pass Interference, but no call on the field. The drive stalls and the Titans seal the game with a touchdown on the following series.