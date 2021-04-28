Final Draft Strategy of the Front Office

So here goes my final thoughts of how Grier and company are going to address this draft.



If Pitts is there at #6 then I feel he will be the one selected. (Too much of a Unicorn Talent and mis-match for NFL defenses to deal with.)



If Pitts is gone but Chase and Sewell are there at #6, then Grier has a decision to make that might not be as tough as people would think.



I believe if this is the case, he will take Sewell. Why? History has shown that the safest pick in the top of the draft is always an Offensive Lineman. (He can buy himself more time this way to continue to be the GM because Sewell will most likely succeed based on the overwhelming reviews of his draft stock and the history of drafting OL that high.)



With the #18 pick, I think he will see what is available to determine whether he picks a player or trades down for more draft capital. If Devonta Smith falls to here due to his weight issues then I believe they will run faster to the podium then Usain Bolt did in the 100 meter dash. Another possibility is if Micah Parsons falls to them here as well. If that is the case and Smith is not there then I think Parsons could be the selection.



Otherwise, I think they trade the pick for more draft picks going forward.



If they do trade back they can have their choice of receivers in the form of Rashod Bateman, Terrace Marshall, Kardarius Toney, Elijah Moore, Rondale Moore, Dyami Brown.



Now if they take a Pitts or Chase, or Smith, or Waddle at #6, then I think they might be zeroed in on Tevin Jenkins, the right tackle from Oklahoma State with the #18 pick. He is a pure right tackle who is incredibly powerful and maybe the Nastiest payer in the draft. He should still be there at #18. He and Hunt on the right side would be fun to watch pancaking the opposition for years to come.



In the second round, the options would focus on the BPA at Edge rusher, Center, and RB.



I really like Quinn Meinerz, the center from Whitewater. He has that proverbial chip on his shoulder to just prove to the world that he belongs. And Flores coached him at the Senior Bowl, so he knows him well.



A lot of people on this site love Javonte Williams and I do too. But, if Najee Harris is looking at us with pick #36 or #50(although I don't think he falls that far) then that is an easy choice for me.



In respect to DE(Edge) guys, four guys stand out to me: Jason Oweh(On physical attributes only), Jaelan Phillips(Concussions scare me), Payton Turner(This one intrigues me) and also Milton Williams who can play anywhere on the DL. He is 6'3 284lbs Bench Pressed 225lb 34 times and ran a 4.62 40 yd. dash. I like his freakish athleticism and versatility.



Depending on draft selections available with possible trade-down scenarios, I could see us picking up a RB, Center, and Edge rusher all in the second round on Friday.



On Saturday, keep an eye out for Elijah Mitchell, the RB from Louisiana. 5'10 201lbs 4.32 in the 40yd dash 37.5" vertical



Okay, I'm Done! LOL