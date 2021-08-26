Final missing piece???

So not worrying about salary cap or the player's status with another team, who is that one missing piece you would like to add to this cerrent Dolphins roster? Is there a player that you can think of that would take this current roster from good to great?



Of course we could use o-line help, but would adding one great tackle, guard or center really help the unit that much as a whole? A big bruising back like Derrick Henry would be nice, but with the curret state of the oline would make the running game that much better? I think Henry might not produce like he does with the Titans, but just forcing defenses to crowd the box and then having Tua and the current group of wrs running rollouts, playactions and rpos would be nice to see.