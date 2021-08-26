 Final missing piece??? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Final missing piece???

G

gregorygrant83

So not worrying about salary cap or the player's status with another team, who is that one missing piece you would like to add to this cerrent Dolphins roster? Is there a player that you can think of that would take this current roster from good to great?

Of course we could use o-line help, but would adding one great tackle, guard or center really help the unit that much as a whole? A big bruising back like Derrick Henry would be nice, but with the curret state of the oline would make the running game that much better? I think Henry might not produce like he does with the Titans, but just forcing defenses to crowd the box and then having Tua and the current group of wrs running rollouts, playactions and rpos would be nice to see.
 
E30M3

E30M3

I don't think a single player would make one difference or another on the current roster, perhaps a RB but I'm not of the mindset to pick up a flashy trade or anything. I think we should consider going after Armstead of NO who is hitting FA next year and they definitely can't afford him after Rams resigning. Let Eich work at RT and put a veteran like Armstead at LT and the OL should be solid.

Outside of that, we have a lot of contracts to extend or think about. Looking at Gman specifically who is fixing to have a breakout year.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

I've said the same thing for months... more than anything else, I think we need one more pass rusher-- a good one.

If we could trade out our 6th Lineman (probably Strowbridge or Jenkins) for a top shelf pass rusher, I think we'd be gold.
 
SmokyFin

SmokyFin

Elite pass rusher and a big play, impact linebacker. We haven't had one since zach.
 
