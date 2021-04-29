Final Mocks

Let’s see who can get the closest, it’s the day of so we’re doing all 7 rounds. A little optimism is okay but no Micah Parsons at 36 please.



1a - Devonta Smith WR (trade down w/ Broncos, swap 2b with their 2nd and pick up a 3rd)

1b - Teven Jenkins RT

2a - javonte Williams RB

2b - Joe Tryon EDGE

3a - Quinn Meinerz OC

3b - Charles Snowden OLB

5 - Richard LeCounte FS

7a - josh imatorbhebe WR

7b- MALIK F****** HERRING BABY