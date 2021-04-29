 Final mocks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Final mocks

Trifecta Nation

Flores/Grier will never take an RB in the 1st round. It would literally have to be the only hole on this football team for them to even entertain the idea. I do favor getting a game changer there as our RB room looks really bad.
 
Geordie

Vol&dolfan said:
Not a mock but I think the FO is set on Waddle no matter who's on the board just hope it's with a trade back.
I would not be shocked tbh, not sure it's the right move personally but wouldn't shock me.
 
Trifecta Nation said:
Flores/Grier will never take an RB in the 1st round. It would literally have to be the only hole on this football team for them to even entertain the idea. I do favor getting a game changer there as our RB room looks really bad.
Mine was not predictive. This is what I would do. You are not going to get Harris unless you use a first on him, I honestly believe he is the best RB in the class by a long way, that's why I pulled the trigger.
 
kcbrown

I don't think Pitts will make it to 6.

I am starting to lean more toward Waddle/Smith anyway.

6 - Devonta Smith
18 - Tevin Collins
36 - Javonte Williams
50 - Elijah Moore
81- Chazz Surrat
 
kcbrown said:
I don't think Pitts will make it to 6.

I am starting to lean more toward Waddle/Smith anyway.

6 - Devonta Smith
18 - Tevin Collins
36 - Javonte Williams
50 - Elijah Moore
81- Chazz Surrat
The board fell pretty nicely for me. I don't believe Pitts gets past Atlanta either, Chase or Smith would be a good consolation prize for me. I could get on board with Waddle or Sewell too
 
Donaghy13

6- Kyle pitts
18- Zaven Collins
36- Reshod Bateman
50- Aaron Banks
81- Charles Snowden
156- Javien Hawkins
231- Ian Book
244- Paris Ford
 
NYFINest

Donaghy13 said:
6- Kyle pitts
18- Zaven Collins
36- Reshod Bateman
50- Aaron Banks
81- Charles Snowden
156- Javien Hawkins
231- Ian Book
244- Paris Ford
I hope we don't take Ford, I think he's in UDFA territory after almost a 5 second 40 time, that's pretty bad.
I like his teammate Hamlin a lot more, would be happy with him in mid rounds
 
NYFINest said:
I hope we don't take Ford, I think he's in UDFA territory after almost a 5 second 40 time, that's pretty bad.
I like his teammate Hamlin a lot more, would be happy with him in mid rounds
Whoa I didn’t know that... I saw some of his YouTube highlights and thought he was a blast from the past on the violent scale
 
Donaghy13 said:
Whoa I didn’t know that... I saw some of his YouTube highlights and thought he was a blast from the past on the violent scale
Yeah he definitely doesn't play like it, I honestly was shocked by it myself. Had to double check to make sure I read it correctly
 
