Final mocks

I would not be shocked tbh, not sure it's the right move personally but wouldn't shock me.Not a mock but I think the FO is set on Waddle no matter who's on the board just hope it's with a trade back.
Flores/Grier will never take an RB in the 1st round. It would literally have to be the only hole on this football team for them to even entertain the idea. I do favor getting a game changer there as our RB room looks really bad.
I don't think Pitts will make it to 6.
I am starting to lean more toward Waddle/Smith anyway.
6 - Devonta Smith
18 - Tevin Collins
36 - Javonte Williams
50 - Elijah Moore
81- Chazz Surrat
6- Kyle pitts
18- Zaven Collins
36- Reshod Bateman
50- Aaron Banks
81- Charles Snowden
156- Javien Hawkins
231- Ian Book
244- Paris Ford
Whoa I didn't know that... I saw some of his YouTube highlights and thought he was a blast from the past on the violent scaleI hope we don't take Ford, I think he's in UDFA territory after almost a 5 second 40 time, that's pretty bad.
I like his teammate Hamlin a lot more, would be happy with him in mid rounds
I wouldn't be mad with Hamlin either. He's an aggressive dude tooYeah he definitely doesn't play like it, I honestly was shocked by it myself. Had to double check to make sure I read it correctly