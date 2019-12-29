Final positive thread from today’s game/Season!

S

Swollcolb

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
285
Reaction score
424
- What a win, great to beat the pats. Exciting game and we competed and showed tremendous growth as a team.
- Fitzmagic the legend, I hope he’s back as our starter next season, loved watching him this season.
- Devante Parker took Stephon Gilmores lunch money. I mean he took the best corner in the NFL to school. I thought Devante Parker had some AJ Green type potential coming out of the draft and its coming to fruition. He was an ELITE WR this year top5 in receiving yards and TDs for WRs.
- Mike Gesicki Breakout star number 2, he developed into a top 10 TE, another huge Clutch game winning TD. He’s finally showing that redZone weapon we’ve been lacking.
- Eric Rowes Pick 6 was huge, he’s had a very solid season but this was his first game altering play. Nice to see his consistency show up in terms of a big time play.
- Jerome Baker with a boatload more tackles finished the year with 118 tackles 1.5 sacks and a pick. Took time for him to get adjusted to the system and he’s a little undersized for what the defense calls for him to do, but he’s explosive and a playmaker.
- Davon Godchaux was a beast in the middle, he needs to be a priority to sign long term this offseason. He’s developed into a high level NFL Starter.
-Trent Harris showing potential as a developmental edge rusher hes quick off the snap and explosive.
- Coach Flo has won me over, He just does things the right way, I love his mentality and how he’s lead and developed this team this year has been special.
- Rebuild Year number 1 is in the books and we ended up with 5 wins for a team most people thought/guranteed wouldn’t win A game maybe 1-2 if we were lucky. After the first 2 weeks which were horrible dolphins games were Entertaining and competitive for the most part.
 
S

Swollcolb

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
285
Reaction score
424
A few other Honorable Mentions for season Performers.
-Preston Williams, before getting hurt he was looking better than DVP. Once he got injured Devante took the load and ran with it. But just shows how scary our WRS could be.
- Raekwon McMillan has a great year.
- Cristian Wilkins solid rookie year, he’s gonna be a good one.
-Van Ginkel was great today and came on late in the season, he looks like a hit on a rotational/starter quality player.
- Jason Sanders had a great season.
- Jakeem Grant became leading TD return leader in franchise history, excited to get him back healthy next year.
-and now it gets fun we got so many picks and money -Jeff Ireland Voice
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
16,531
Reaction score
7,798
Location
Columbus, OH
This is now a vertical offense. So refreshing. Being behind the sticks no longer has me feeling the drive is ultimately over.

O-line was respectable today.

Gesicki and Parker are legit weapons. When’s the last time you could say Miami had legit threats on offense?

Miami went 5-4 after the 0-7 start. And they still got a top 5 pick.


One of the worst dolphins teams on paper was the team to end Miami’s losing streak in New England. Crazy.

after the first 2 months of the season, this season wasn’t that bad to endure, was more exciting to watch than last year’s boring team.

On to FA and then the Draft
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom