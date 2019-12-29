Final positive thread from today’s game/Season!

- What a win, great to beat the pats. Exciting game and we competed and showed tremendous growth as a team.

- Fitzmagic the legend, I hope he’s back as our starter next season, loved watching him this season.

- Devante Parker took Stephon Gilmores lunch money. I mean he took the best corner in the NFL to school. I thought Devante Parker had some AJ Green type potential coming out of the draft and its coming to fruition. He was an ELITE WR this year top5 in receiving yards and TDs for WRs.

- Mike Gesicki Breakout star number 2, he developed into a top 10 TE, another huge Clutch game winning TD. He’s finally showing that redZone weapon we’ve been lacking.

- Eric Rowes Pick 6 was huge, he’s had a very solid season but this was his first game altering play. Nice to see his consistency show up in terms of a big time play.

- Jerome Baker with a boatload more tackles finished the year with 118 tackles 1.5 sacks and a pick. Took time for him to get adjusted to the system and he’s a little undersized for what the defense calls for him to do, but he’s explosive and a playmaker.

- Davon Godchaux was a beast in the middle, he needs to be a priority to sign long term this offseason. He’s developed into a high level NFL Starter.

-Trent Harris showing potential as a developmental edge rusher hes quick off the snap and explosive.

- Coach Flo has won me over, He just does things the right way, I love his mentality and how he’s lead and developed this team this year has been special.

- Rebuild Year number 1 is in the books and we ended up with 5 wins for a team most people thought/guranteed wouldn’t win A game maybe 1-2 if we were lucky. After the first 2 weeks which were horrible dolphins games were Entertaining and competitive for the most part.