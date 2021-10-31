 FINAL SCORE: Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FINAL SCORE: Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins

WEEK09.jpg

Houston Texans (1-7) v Miami Dolphins (1-7)
Sunday, November 7, 2021 | 1:00 PM EST | FOX
Sunny intervals, 75°F at kickoff | Hard Rock Stadium

Miami 13

Miami 13

9-6 someone. There will be no winners for this game so why pick one?
 
BobDole

BobDole

It's so bad right now that tanking is somehow the best option so we get the top pick in every round ... starting in the second. Can anyone think of any benefits of winning some games this year? I can think of plenty of negatives, however ...

24-13 Texans
 
Two teams with equal records. Make your predictions.
I am so down after losing seven in-a-row right now, that I am going to give this one, by a slight margin, to the Texans. You?
 
Finman1022

Finman1022

FanMarino

Sanders decides to stop kicking as the only way he's going to Pro Bowl is stepping out of his comfort zone. Runs for 58yds on a reverse, 104yds receiving and runs his own kickoff back for a league equalling record 109yds.

Its been that kind of season. Happy ****** Halloween ya pesky kids. . 🎃
 
bane

bane

tyrod Taylor will play and kick our ***.
 
