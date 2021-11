The last 3 games vs the Ravens they are 3-0 with the scoring being lopsided big time.



2019 it was 59-10 Ravens

2017 it was 40-0 Ravens

2016 it was 38-6 Ravens.



Madden like blowouts.



I'm not for sure if Miami can buck that trend.



Offensive line is a tire fire, Waddle and spare parts at WR, no dynamic RBs, Brisket sucks and Tua TBD.

I've seen nothing from the front 7 that could stop the Ravens run game.

And Howard and Jones are going through the motions at times with this poor season.