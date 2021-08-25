Final Wrs on 53 go

NJPHINFAN79
Who you think gets the nod.
can we possibly keep 7?
parker Wilson waddle fuller
Williams grant hollins
who’s the odd man out if any
good problem to have, such a deep group I like a few others as well. We will def have some folks pouched off out scout team this year
