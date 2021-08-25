 Final Wrs on 53 go | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Final Wrs on 53 go

Who you think gets the nod.

can we possibly keep 7?

parker Wilson waddle fuller
Williams grant hollins

who’s the odd man out if any

good problem to have, such a deep group I like a few others as well. We will def have some folks pouched off out scout team this year
 
Parker
Fuller
Williams
Wilson
Waddle
Hollins
Grant

6 on the active roster for week one (fuller suspension), have to keep 7 the rest of the year.
 
