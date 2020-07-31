Finding Gesicki's Blocking Sidekick

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
3,918
Reaction score
8,597
Location
Marco Island
dolphinstalk.com

Finding Mike Gesicki's Blocking Sidekick - Miami Dolphins

Who has the inside track to be the #2 tight end on the MIami Dolphins roster in 2020. We know Mike Gesicki is the starting tight end, who's his sidekick?
dolphinstalk.com

Good article. Gesicki caught 100% of the balls thrown to him last year and was looking decent last year. Now just need that blocking TE as MG is basically just a mutant WR.
 
NY8123

NY8123

Sophisticated Redneck
Administrator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
26,562
Reaction score
12,421
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
I am an huge Gesicki fan but he needs to learn how to be a complete TE which includes blocking. Vernon Davis and Gronk figured it out. Kelce is a stud blocking.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom