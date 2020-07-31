Finding Gesicki's Blocking Sidekick

Finding Mike Gesicki's Blocking Sidekick - Miami Dolphins Who has the inside track to be the #2 tight end on the MIami Dolphins roster in 2020. We know Mike Gesicki is the starting tight end, who's his sidekick?

Good article. Gesicki caught 100% of the balls thrown to him last year and was looking decent last year. Now just need that blocking TE as MG is basically just a mutant WR.