Finding Salary Cap Savings if the Cap Drops in 2021

It might be a huge advantage to have cap space next year as many teams may be forced to cut guys they want to keep.

The Fins should be in very good shape in that area and may be able to take advantage of teams being pressed up against the cap.
 
Fitzpatrick will likely be playing his last season in Miami and his cap # is $8,000,000 this year. I think either Grant or Wilson or possibly both will be cut after the 2020 season because I think the Dolphins will add WR’s in the 2021 draft. I also think McCain will be a cap casualty unless he plays at a very high level in 2020.
The one other high priced player who might be traded is Howard. He needs to prove he can stay on the field and play at the level he did which earned him his huge contract. He really has only played at that level for one entire season and he has been injured far too often since entering the league.

Either the Dolphins will have plenty of cap space after this coming season or the players I listed play so well the Dolphins won’t need the cap space to find replacements for these players. Either way it’s a win-win scenario. as far as the cap is concerned.
 
Having those 3 extra draft picks (1st, 2nd, 6th) next year is looking more and more valuable. If we play our cards right we could get set ourselves up nicely for 2022 too!
 
AZStryker said:
Having those 3 extra draft picks (1st, 2nd, 6th) next year is looking more and more valuable. If we play our cards right we could get set ourselves up nicely for 2022 too!
Ya, quite a few QB prospects next year that could go in the top 15. My hope is that the Houston pick is in a position to cash in on a trade down.
 
jimthefin said:
It might be a huge advantage to have cap space next year as many teams may be forced to cut guys they want to keep.

The Fins should be in very good shape in that area and may be able to take advantage of teams being pressed up against the cap.
As it stands right now, Miami would have the 13th most available in 2021. Although they would be in better shape than the Jets and Lions considering Miami has more players signed.

1972forever said:
Fitzpatrick will likely be playing his last season in Miami and his cap # is $8,000,000 this year. I think either Grant or Wilson or possibly both will be cut after the 2020 season because I think the Dolphins will add WR’s in the 2021 draft. I also think McCain will be a cap casualty unless he plays at a very high level in 2020.
The one other high priced player who might be traded is Howard. He needs to prove he can stay on the field and play at the level he did which earned him his huge contract. He really has only played at that level for one entire season and he has been injured far too often since entering the league.

Either the Dolphins will have plenty of cap space after this coming season or the players I listed play so well the Dolphins won’t need the cap space to find replacements for these players. Either way it’s a win-win scenario. as far as the cap is concerned.
I think you're spot on @1972forever , well done. I really like most of those players too, so it's hard to read, but in all honesty, their ages and salaries really open them up to becoming cap casualties as Grier and Flo clear the decks for more youth infusion.
 
It's going to be Interesting to what the NFL and the NFLPA comes up with to curtain, what seems like am inevitable cap cut. I've read some scenarios, where they spread the cap cut or move future funds to stabilize the 2021 cap space. Whatever they do it'll be in the best interest of the league. Hopefully by 2021 things will have returned to normal? We are in unprecedented times. Adjustment will be made. As far as the Dolphins are concerned, the $53m available in cap space for 2021 has no dead money. Very impressive cap management by Grier and Company. Let's hope he finds ways to acquire more cap space and additional draft capital moving forward. This F/O for the moment has me optimistic, they can be in the forefront of the new norm.
 
Agreed, Fitzpatrick, McCain, and Grant will all be gone. All are merely temporary solutions... likewise Hurns... and a couple of others.
 
