Finding Salary Cap Savings if the Cap Drops in 2021

Fitzpatrick will likely be playing his last season in Miami and his cap # is $8,000,000 this year. I think either Grant or Wilson or possibly both will be cut after the 2020 season because I think the Dolphins will add WR’s in the 2021 draft. I also think McCain will be a cap casualty unless he plays at a very high level in 2020.

The one other high priced player who might be traded is Howard. He needs to prove he can stay on the field and play at the level he did which earned him his huge contract. He really has only played at that level for one entire season and he has been injured far too often since entering the league.



Either the Dolphins will have plenty of cap space after this coming season or the players I listed play so well the Dolphins won’t need the cap space to find replacements for these players. Either way it’s a win-win scenario. as far as the cap is concerned.