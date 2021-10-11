 Finesse and Not Physical | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Finesse and Not Physical

Today vs Tampa was the first time under Flores with real players (2019 was bums off the street) that the team’s play reminded me of the Joe Philbin days that would get smacked around by teams like Baltimore. Thought we were done with that.

Defense super soft, can’t shed blocks, get dragged for extra yards, no resistance, avoiding contact, jogging. Don’t have anyone on offense that players are scared to tackle head on either. What happened? How did the team get so soft so fast? Is anyone on the roster a “nasty, gritty” player? When and who were the last such players to play for Miami?
 
I seriously think the players have checked out. I hate to think that but by watching them play how can you not believe that?
 
Elandon Roberts is the most physical player we have on the team. He can be a real thumper. I think Holland will end up being a physical safety. Robert Hunt is probably the most physical olineman we have but that's not saying much because our line is so bad.
 
Nothing about this team is physical, we all thought our defense would be better but honestly our defense hasn't been physical in a long time.
 
