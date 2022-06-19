 Finheaven Club has a NEW feature thread in Coaches Corner - Amazing Dolphins Tales! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Finheaven Club has a NEW feature thread in Coaches Corner - Amazing Dolphins Tales!

Here's just one single post from the thread titled "Amazing Dolphins Tales" featuring amazing performances of Dolphins past and present. One small example of our quality content in Finheaven 347 Club!
Tyreek Hill has had some of his best games against the Buffalo Bills. Here's his highlight reel vs Buffalo. Enjoy~ all highlights are from the 2021 Season.

Tyreek Hill Pops Off for 172 Yds on 9 Catches vs Bills​



Tyreek Hill's Best Plays from 195-yard Game in Divisional Playoffs vs Bills​

Tyreek Hill's Best Plays from 195-yard Game in Divisional Playoffs | Chiefs vs. Bills

Watch every big play from Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek's Hill 195-yard game against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
Hit the coach up with your questions guys. Mike brings a lot of insight and knowledge into his breakdowns and explanations!!
 
