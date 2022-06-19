Finheaven Club has a NEW feature thread in Coaches Corner - Amazing Dolphins Tales!

Tyreek Hill Pops Off for 172 Yds on 9 Catches vs Bills​

Tyreek Hill's Best Plays from 195-yard Game in Divisional Playoffs vs Bills​

Tyreek Hill's Best Plays from 195-yard Game in Divisional Playoffs | Chiefs vs. Bills Watch every big play from Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek's Hill 195-yard game against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tyreek Hill has had some of his best games against the Buffalo Bills. Here's his highlight reel vs Buffalo. Enjoy~ all highlights are from the 2021 Season.