Finheaven draft contest 2020

Hello gentlemen - very long time lurker here. Hope this finds everyone well in these difficult times.The draft is my favourite time of year. This year is going to be especially awesome give all the picks we have. Mocks are ok but unrealistic. I always much prefer pretending to be the GM after the event and decide who i would have taken at each spot and seeing if mine turns out better. It is fair to say results are usually mixedi thought we could play together - post the picks you would have made and a couple of years down the line we can look back and anoint a Finheaven draft guru for the person who drafted the best in that year.Rules are you can either pick at the positions the team had immediately before the draft or, if trades are made, at all of those actual spots. No mixing and matching and no pretend trades. Any benefits (eg picks for the following year) will be factored in when deciding who did best.Have fun and take care.