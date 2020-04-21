Finheaven draft contest 2020

Hello gentlemen - very long time lurker here. Hope this finds everyone well in these difficult times.

The draft is my favourite time of year. This year is going to be especially awesome give all the picks we have. Mocks are ok but unrealistic. I always much prefer pretending to be the GM after the event and decide who i would have taken at each spot and seeing if mine turns out better. It is fair to say results are usually mixed :cool:

i thought we could play together - post the picks you would have made and a couple of years down the line we can look back and anoint a Finheaven draft guru for the person who drafted the best in that year.

Rules are you can either pick at the positions the team had immediately before the draft or, if trades are made, at all of those actual spots. No mixing and matching and no pretend trades. Any benefits (eg picks for the following year) will be factored in when deciding who did best.

Have fun and take care.
 
One post in 10 years :lol: you aren't kidding.


Cool thread idea, thanks for joining in the discussion
 
Here’s the full list of all our picks going in. Feel like a kid before Christmas. So many shiny new toys coming!

Round 1, pick 5 (No. 5 overall)
Round 1, pick 18 (No. 18 overall)
Round 1, pick 26 (No. 26 overall)
Round 2, pick 7 (No. 39 overall)
Round 2, pick 24 (No. 56 overall)
Round 3, pick 6 (No. 70 overall)
Round 4, pick 35 (No. 141 overall)
Round 5, pick 7 (No. 153 overall)
Round 5, pick 8 (No. 154 overall)
Round 5, pick 27 (No. 173 overall)
Round 6, pick 6 (No. 185 overall)
Round 7, pick 13 (No. 227 overall)
Round 7, pick 32 (No. 246 overall)
Round 7, pick 37 (No. 251 overall)
 
Great idea IMO

Here are my first 5 rounds but I will edit to 7 tomorrow

5 Round 2020 Mock:

5th overall – Tua, QB, Alabama
18th overall – K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge Rusher, LSU
26th overall – Andrew Thomas, LT, Georgia

39th overall - Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
56th overall - Raekwon Davis, IDL, Alabama

70th overall – Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin or Cam Akers, FSU

141st overall – Jeremy Chin, Safety

153rd overall – Shaq Quarterman - LB,
154th overall – LaMichael Perrine, RB
173rd overall – Jack Driscoll, OT,
 
Were not doing pre-mock drafts ill. Re-read the OP.

We are waiting until after the draft is OVER and then using that data to make our picks ;)

I think its brilliant OP, because many of us feel very strongly about these players. This gives people an actual legitimate way to say "I told you so." They can't point to the 1 of 100 pre-mocks or posts they made...they can only point to the 1 post-draft mock. Its like officially "going on record." And because of your rules, people can't live in the realm of fantasy...they have to use the same data and the same choices the Dolphins did.

Love it. This should be a thing every year!
 
illscriptures said:
Great idea IMO

Here are my first 5 rounds but I will edit to 7 tomorrow

5 Round 2020 Mock:

5th overall – Tua, QB, Alabama
18th overall – K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge Rusher, LSU
26th overall – Andrew Thomas, LT, Georgia

39th overall - Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
56th overall - Raekwon Davis, IDL, Alabama

70th overall – Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin or Cam Akers, FSU

141st overall – Jeremy Chin, Safety

153rd overall – Shaq Quarterman - LB,
154th overall – LaMichael Perrine, RB
173rd overall – Jack Driscoll, OT,
Click to expand...
Solid list of names...although I think there are a few players who are either underrated here or over rated.
 
OK, I've been lookin forward to this!! Thank you OP for this awesome thread.

The FINHEAVEN 2020 DRAFT CONTEST! Choose who YOU would have drafted!

RULES:

You must choose whether you are picking from our original draft picks or final draft picks. You can't do both. The only exception is you can choose not to trade for Matt Breida at pick #153...I don't think someone who chooses a rookie RB should be forced into this trade. Instead, you can choose a player at pick #153.

You choose the players who would have been available at the time of our pick selection. That means if you want a Tristan Wirfs, a Ceedee Lamb, etc...then your only option is to select them at pick #5.

You cannot take players who we actually selected at later positions (e.g. Robert Hunt @ pick 56.) If you want that player - you have to select them where we did. We have no way of telling where they would have fallen.

Have fun and in a couple years this will be really interesting to see the results.
 
(Final pick #'s, but no Matt Breida trade @pick 153)

5 - Tua Tagovailoa - QB
18 - Austin Jackson - OT
30 - Xavier Mckinney - S
39 - Jonathan Taylor - RB
56 - Raekwon Davis - DT
70 - Josh Jones - OT
111 - Tyler Biadasz - C
153 - Bryce Hall - CB
154 - Jason Strowbridge - DT
164 - Curtis Weaver - DE
185 - Quez Watkins - WR
246 - Malcolm Perry - WR
251 - Benito Jones - DT
 
