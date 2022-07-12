Finheaven Fantasy Sub-Forum

Dude I was looking for a FF the other day.



I have a dilemma in my keeper league and was hoping for some non biased information to settle a roster.



I am in a salary cap league, $260 to start. I have my first 4 keepers set and debating between Stefon Diggs ($22) and AJ Dillon ($11).



My keepers are Kyler Murray for $29, Jalen Hurts for $20, Mark Andrews for $11 and Jam'ar Chase for $14.



I have no RB's worth keeping so I really want to get on one my roster and I like Dillon. Just worried about Aaron Jones making big money and they are going to rely on him for major output this year. How much could Dillon produce that's it worth missing out on a top 10 WR.



We start a QB and an offensive position so keeping two QB's is a must for most people.