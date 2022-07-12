 Finheaven Fantasy Sub-Forum | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Finheaven Fantasy Sub-Forum

Hi all,

After several members asked for a Fantasy Sub-Forum we've decided it was past time to create one. Please feel free to start populating it with advice on drafting, who to trade, in-house league information,..etc....

We want to make it all things fantasy so you guys have a common place to go use the tools to win.........oh and feel free to talk a little smack once the season starts to that person you laid the smack down on!

FinHeaven Fantasy Football

Come here for all things Fantasy related, talk about the in house leagues, ask advice on who to start week to week.....or just talk some smack to the guy you just whooped on!
Ok, so I have a question. Listened to the fantasy podcast from ESPN. Berry and the others spent a full hour on best ball. They sold me on it. I want to start a best ball league for my buddies. But, then I went on ESPN to make the league and they don't support that format. If you are unfamiliar, you draft 2 QBS, 4 WRS, 5 RBS, 4 TEs and then never adjust your league or make any transactions. The most points at the end of the year wins. The best ball leagues, automatically move your players so you have a starter each week.

Where can I setup a free best ball league?
 
Dude I was looking for a FF the other day.

I have a dilemma in my keeper league and was hoping for some non biased information to settle a roster.

I am in a salary cap league, $260 to start. I have my first 4 keepers set and debating between Stefon Diggs ($22) and AJ Dillon ($11).

My keepers are Kyler Murray for $29, Jalen Hurts for $20, Mark Andrews for $11 and Jam'ar Chase for $14.

I have no RB's worth keeping so I really want to get on one my roster and I like Dillon. Just worried about Aaron Jones making big money and they are going to rely on him for major output this year. How much could Dillon produce that's it worth missing out on a top 10 WR.

We start a QB and an offensive position so keeping two QB's is a must for most people.
 
Dude I was looking for a FF the other day.

I have a dilemma in my keeper league and was hoping for some non biased information to settle a roster.

I am in a salary cap league, $260 to start. I have my first 4 keepers set and debating between Stefon Diggs ($22) and AJ Dillon ($11).

My keepers are Kyler Murray for $29, Jalen Hurts for $20, Mark Andrews for $11 and Jam'ar Chase for $14.

I have no RB's worth keeping so I really want to get on one my roster and I like Dillon. Just worried about Aaron Jones making big money and they are going to rely on him for major output this year. How much could Dillon produce that's it worth missing out on a top 10 WR.

We start a QB and an offensive position so keeping two QB's is a must for most people.
He's still recovering from a broken rib which takes a while to heal. I think Jones will be the main guy for the first half of the season. Here's more info on Dillon's injury history. https://www.draftsharks.com/fantasy/injury-history/aj-dillon/10494
 
Thanks, appreciate it.

There is much discussion going on in fantasy circles on who and when to pick a QB. Some believe you can wait until the 7th round and get comparable value to a QB in the 3rd or 4th. Others disagree and want their trigger man sooner.

What do you believe and why? Let the debate begin.
 
Thanks, appreciate it.

There is much discussion going on in fantasy circles on who and when to pick a QB. Some believe you can wait until the 7th round and get comparable value to a QB in the 3rd or 4th. Others disagree and want their trigger man sooner.

What do you believe and why? Let the debate begin.
It depends entirely on your league's score settings. It also depends on the type of player. So, a Jackson or Allen who is mobile on running plays is going to do well and maybe better than they do when passing depending upon the game and the passing running blend.
 
My view is that I want a top gun at QB and do not want to wait until the 7th round.
My options with value and VG value;

Allen- 3rd or 4th round
Herbert- 4th or 5th
Mahomes- 4th or 5th

Jackson, Murray, Hurts- 5th or 6th

I want one of these guys and my best pick would be Herbert in the 5th.

My thinking is that my top 3 played every game and went off for 30+ points on some. Others may be only a few points less on average but missed games and do not have the explosion of the top guys. Just my view.
 
Do we have threads on this? It is gonna get very confusing.
 
