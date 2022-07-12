Finheaven Fantasy Sub-Forum

NY8123
The Fixer
Hi all,
After several members asked for a Fantasy Sub-Forum we've decided it was past time to create one. Please feel free to start populating it with advice on drafting, who to trade, in-house league information,..etc....
We want to make it all things fantasy so you guys have a common place to go use the tools to win.........oh and feel free to talk a little smack once the season starts to that person you laid the smack down on!
