FinHeaven is now running on new servers

As FinHeaven grows in popularity we ended up hitting the internet bandwidth ceiling of our data center and there was a delay pushing through the data during the peak of the game last week.

To make sure that the site runs smoothly during games I have moved the site to new dedicated servers with 10X more bandwidth and 3X times the processing power.

There are a few more optimization tweaks that I will get done once I have the server logs from this weeks game.
 
Awesome! :cheers::cigar
 
Thank you Henrik! Appreciate all the love and commitment put into FH. I have more time in life with Finheaven than time without!
(Been lurking since 2004/5 , I'm 30. So about 16 years on here, with 14 years not.) and I hope FH will be here for many many more!

Thank you again.
 
