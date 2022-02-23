fishfanmiami
These pretzels are making me thirsty
Just a few weeks before we start the FinHeaven March Madness tournament
No not basketball , this is our version which has members battling to win votes and move on to the next round
You post anything you want jokes , funny videos , shots at your opponent , hotties , music , whatever to win and advance
If you enjoyed this year lounge battle you'll love this event
All the guys that did good last year will get top seeding
We have 4 spots left so let me know if you want in
