FinHeaven's Lounge ... Check it out

With football year hitting a quiet period come check out the lounge with the Godfather @fishfanmiami and the rest of the regulars. Looking for a laugh to brighten your day or numerous different types of music or even cooking tips it’s all in the lounge.

We have a lot of fun daily so if you haven't checked it out now is a great time

Besides the many great threads there the Best New poster each month gets a custom sig by @13marino13 like this one

The Best Lounge poster each month also gets a cool banner to wear until the next month and is chosen by Carnac the Magnificent who is a member there

Stop by and jump in a few of our games. They are very addictive for sure




Grill masters just love @Ben Had 's Backyard cooking thread


Music ? TV shows and movies ? We got it all

First round is on @Henrik who visits there daily to post

Most members stick around after they give it a try
 
