Fins improved in all 3 Phases

Apologies, I'm sure some of this has been covered in other threads but this draft is really growing on me. During the draft I felt a little underwhelmed, probably too caught up with wanting Pitts, a flashy RB or making another trade to add another 2nd round pick, that kind of thing. Thinking too much like a fan, a little too cute. Taking a step back I think they hit this draft extremely well given a limited number of picks. I'm sure we would all like to see us get a stud LB, center and top of the line RB but when you think about it those really are the luxury picks or positions that should come last. We are at least adequate at those spots and can stay that way cheaply year to year in free agency if not upgrade to a high pick at those positions next year.



Besides a few spots like that though we have significantly upgraded and in all 3 phases of the game:



Special Teams - already a top 1/3rd of the league unit, with Sanders wrapped up we now add Waddle and Holland to the return game. Grant was good particularly at kickoff return but this is an upgrade and not unimportant in the scheme of things.



Defense - already the strength of our team, we only spent 2 of our 7 picks on this side of the ball but they were early picks (1st and a 2nd) and address our biggest weakness which was pass rush and one on one winning ability there. We also got our pick of Safeties in the draft which should continue the growth of the back 7. Adept in the slot and in multiple rolls Holland is going to get into the mix in a big way. These two moves alone potentially take this unit to the next level. The rest of our free agency gains were pretty much offset but free agency losses although Coleman is another nice add to the secondary in nickel/dime situations.



Offense - Coming into this off season the Dolphin's #1 priority was to improve a bottom half of the league offense that lacked talent, play makers, a competent running game, and whose key skill players were too often injured, etc. Even if you quibble at what moves were made at least the FO put the bulk of resources to improvements as well as I believe our top free agent contract to W. Fuller. We didn't get Pitts in the draft but maybe the 2nd or 3rd best TE out there with Hunter and we already have a good TE room. This protects us in a contract year for those older vets as well.



Adding Fuller was nice but adding J. Waddle now too? Potentially getting Wilson back healthy after his year off? This Fin's team is going to have as much speed now as it ever has. Not just Grant speed, short guy with no play making ability but big time combo speed and play making ability players. Almost hard to envision as we haven't seen anything like it in a long time. This is now being added to the strength of last year's passing game which was long rangy jump-ball winning types with Preston, Parker and Geisicki. Point is we're loaded with both types now. Very exciting potential here.



To get that potential going though Tua needs time and a running game. Our young line made huge strides last year from a joke the previous year to respectable but bottom 1/2 of the league last year. FO has moved Flowers saving $8MM on the cap and signed Fluker for depth. Took a swing and missed with Wilson but at least took a shot. Burke should be an improvement over Karras. With a high 2nd round tackle and another depth pick later in the 7th the young core of Jackson, Hunt and Kindley gets stronger and Hunt gets to slide inside to guard as well where likely most effective. This unit is obviously extremely key but with a little experience and these additional resources looks ready to take the next step.



Even the running game which many are lamenting post-draft got a couple shots in the arm with M. Brown in free agency and our 7th rounder this year. Together with Gaskin and Ahmed this group can get it done I believe given our new field stretching ability at WR and most key, if the OL takes the next step as noted above.



Finally there is Tua, similar to the young lineman, ready to take the next step. 18 months past the injury now, in great shape and with a real camp? Plus weapons? 2nd year jump here should be huge. Has to be or everything else I just wrote we can forget about.



Factor in we have at least 3 extra mid round picks in next year's draft and two #1 picks in 2023 courtesy of San Fran, the future looks very bright and this team should be an immediate contender. AFC is loaded but have to think we are a solid playoff team this year. Not many other teams I don't think were able to address all 3 phases quite the way we did, helps to have a lot of early round draft capital.