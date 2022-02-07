Fins looking to add Fangio as DC

But most importantly, under Fangio the Broncos defense allowed 18.9 points per game. Only the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots were better at limiting the opposition’s scoring last season.

This should come as no surprise considering Fangio historically coaches top-ranking defenses during his tenures with the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers.

Fangio’s creative schemes helped the Broncos stifle some of the best young quarterbacks, even with depleted defenses.

The list of quarterbacks who have had some of the toughest days of their careers against Fangio’s teams include Miami’s own Tua Tagovailoa, who had one of the worst games of as a pro against Denver in the 2020 season, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow.