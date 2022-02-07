 Fins looking to add Fangio as DC | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fins looking to add Fangio as DC

I care as much about the DC as I do head coach. Mostly because the pieces of a good 3-4 pressure defense are already there and I'd like to see a competent coach keep up the pressure while being able to play more consistently against better offense.
 
This would be excellent news. For starters, it shows that McDaniel can put a good staff together. This would already be better than Flores. It also allows him to focus on the offense and game management. It allows him to have a veteran presence at coach. It's a nice change from previous HC's who blow up the whole defense to have new players fit their scheme, and waste resources going in circles.
 
Wouldn 't suck.

But...., what happened to "we are keeping our defense personel"? I love the scheme, its productive and exciting. Vic runs a hi pressure, blitzkrieg defense and we have the players for that (need another de/edge rusher though) so maybe a hybrid? If the brass is scouting new dc's than it appears ours must be leaving for "greener pastures".
 
But most importantly, under Fangio the Broncos defense allowed 18.9 points per game. Only the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots were better at limiting the opposition’s scoring last season.
This should come as no surprise considering Fangio historically coaches top-ranking defenses during his tenures with the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers.
Fangio’s creative schemes helped the Broncos stifle some of the best young quarterbacks, even with depleted defenses.
The list of quarterbacks who have had some of the toughest days of their careers against Fangio’s teams include Miami’s own Tua Tagovailoa, who had one of the worst games of as a pro against Denver in the 2020 season, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow.
 
