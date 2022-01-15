 Fins Memorabilia | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So my wife wanted to browse this antique shop a couple towns over from us today. As I followed along, pretending I was mildly interested in all of the knick knacks and what not, my eyes popped open upon rounding a corner and coming face to face with this framed poster size photo of Marino and Clayton. You can’t see it too well, but there is a list of rookie passing stats for all-time ranked by QBR and Dan was at the top. Thought I’d share. If you’re bored and feel like posting some snaps of cool fins stuff you have go for it!
 

