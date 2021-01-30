Fins offense per PFF

So I bought a one month sub just to take a deeper look at it, I find myself disagreeing alot with some rankings posted in random articles so what the hell, if Im going to bitch about something, it's a good idea to actually look at the whole deal before forming an opinion. I think the fairest thing I could say is its a nice tool to have but not a hill you should die on in any particular argument on its own.



All that said, I will not renew for another month so I'll just post some observations while I have access for those interested.



WRs receiving grades: (the grade is for receiving, the rank is position overall) ie. Gesicki's receiving grade is 79.4, and he's rated 8th TE overall in the NFL.



Gesicki: 79.4(8th)

DeVante Parker: 77(30th)

Myles Gaskins: 75.3(25th)

Durham Smythe: 74.4(28th)

Jakeem Grant: 71(60th)

Matt Breida: 70.6

Lynn Bowden: 65.1(70th)

Preston Williams: 64.7(83rd)

Adam Shaheen: 64.1(34th)

Isaiah Ford: 60.7(105th)



OL's blocking grades: pb/rb



Ted Karras: 67.8/62.3(18th)

Jesse Davis: 62.1/58.6(58th)

Ereck Flowers: 73.8/58(32nd)

Austin Jackson: 53.3/49.6(70th)

Solomon Kindley: 54.1/50.4(70th)

Robert Hunt: 65.2/74(52nd)



Running backs' rushing grades:



Myles Gaskin: 74.4(25th)

Salvon Ahmed: 70.5(36th)

Matt Breida: 67

Patrick Laird: 55.5

D. Washington: 63.6



Comparing the 3 rookie QBs supporting cast.



A quick glance shows that Burrow had the worst of it by far. While the OL is somewhat comparable to the Fins, in term of grades, he only had 3 of his receiving options over a 70 grade(Tee Higgins: 79, Tyler Boyd: 75.5 and Auden Tate: 71). For comparison sake, Tua had 6 of his receiving options over a 70 grade.



Meanwhile, Herbert had 7 receiving options with a rating over 70 and 4 of them over a 80 rating but had the worst OL of the bunch by far.



That's it for now and keep in mind, none of what I wrote in this post is my opinion, I'm just describing the ratings as is...