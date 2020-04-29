Fins Select 6 out of The Draft Network's Top 100

Nihil taurus crappus
Their explanation: not necessarily the 100 best players but based on consensus, the 100 players most likely to be drafted in the first 100.

Tua, Iggy, (I know I'm lazy), Davis, Hunt, Jackson & Weaver, in no particular order, just my recall LOL

we had 6 picks in the top 70 and got 6 players in the top 100.

chris grier nfl executive of the year.
 
FYI, I heard that Igbinoghene is pronounced like mahogany. Not that it will help spelling it :chuckle: Thanks for the article!
 
