Fins sign RB Malcom Brown

That’s all he is.Meh. I still want to draft early. Malcolm Brown is fine depth but that is it.
Add Najee or Javonte and it’s not mehSo Gaskin/Ahmed/Brown backfield? meh
He was signed for depth nothing else.Meh. I still want to draft early. Malcolm Brown is fine depth but that is it.
We will draft a RB in 1st ot 2nd. Count on itI like the pick up. Bigger back for short yardage situations. Opens the door for draftingt a smaller back like Gainwell or Etienne. You could even try to add someone like Phillip Lindsay on a cheap free agent deal and bypass drafting a back this year and leave that position for the 2022 to-do draft list.