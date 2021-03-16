 Fins sign RB Malcom Brown | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fins sign RB Malcom Brown

W

WSE

Meh. I still want to draft early. Malcolm Brown is fine depth but that is it.
 
FinPhan54

FinPhan54

low depth chart guy. I remember him playing very well against us

Physical back. That's our goal line guy for now.

Insurance if we don't get Najee
 
Tua or Death

Tua or Death

How many RBs are we going to carry? I figured we'd keep Gaskin + Ahmed as smaller, shiftier backs, and then add a bell cow in the draft.
 
G

gregorygrant83

I like the pick up. Bigger back for short yardage situations. Opens the door for draftingt a smaller back like Gainwell or Etienne. You could even try to add someone like Phillip Lindsay on a cheap free agent deal and bypass drafting a back this year and leave that position for the 2022 to-do draft list.
 
D

dolphinheel

We will draft a RB in 1st ot 2nd. Count on it
 
