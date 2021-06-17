Fins Up from DFW Texas!

steveo817
Hello Everyone!
Fins fan from cowboys land(yuck, I know). Been a fan since I saw Marino play the last couple years of his career and been a die hard since then. Super excited to be apart of this family and hopefully I see some other fins fans from here in north Texas!
Fins up!!
