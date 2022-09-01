Fins W/L record per opponents

Once again I've been to the boards of opponents and looked at THEIR predictions of their game vs. Miami. I make no value judgements and, as always, I see this more as an indication of respect fans have for Mia rather than an accurate prediction. Can't remember my previous posts about this, but it seems the last few years have been 2-4 wins.

This time Miami is predicted to win 6-7. Losses are predicted to Bills (both games), Pats (split 1-1) Ravens, Bengals, Detroit, Houston, SF, LA, GB.

One Jets game and Cleveland are seen as tossups.

Of note, a majority of those on the Jets and Browns fora do not call them 'tossup' games, but the W/L predictions are so close I'm using the term.