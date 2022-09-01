 Fins W/L record per opponents | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fins W/L record per opponents

fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
10,965
Reaction score
12,387
Once again I've been to the boards of opponents and looked at THEIR predictions of their game vs. Miami. I make no value judgements and, as always, I see this more as an indication of respect fans have for Mia rather than an accurate prediction. Can't remember my previous posts about this, but it seems the last few years have been 2-4 wins.
This time Miami is predicted to win 6-7. Losses are predicted to Bills (both games), Pats (split 1-1) Ravens, Bengals, Detroit, Houston, SF, LA, GB.
One Jets game and Cleveland are seen as tossups.
Of note, a majority of those on the Jets and Browns fora do not call them 'tossup' games, but the W/L predictions are so close I'm using the term.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
4,475
Reaction score
8,984
Location
San Antonio
To be expected. We know better. But the point that its usually 2-4 wins, but now they're talking more like 6-7, shows they're slowly waking up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom