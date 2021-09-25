FIRE by week 13 Chris Grier

I want the local media to burn Chris Grier so bad, worse than anyone, worse than when Ricky quit, worse than fielder, worse than josh mcroberts , worse than wanny, worse than Ozzie guillen, worse than Jeff loria



Chris Grier needs to go and be banned from every hotel in Miami and Broward and west palm



How is Herbert doing in LA? Best rookie qb in nfl history.

How is iggbenoghene doing ? Can’t even wear a uniform, why did we draft him in the 1st rd? How about Austin Jackson? Worse young linemen in the league, we draft him in the 1st rd



We also passed on like 4 QBs in the 1st round this draft! because of hope for tua, double bad (triple bad because of Herbert). We also lost next years 1st rd pick to the to the eagles, while giving the 9ers a great to-be rookie QB for a late 1st pick.



A tad early? Perhaps, but Ross know exactly where this story is headed… in the medical room syringe trash bin.



Garbage Grier also drafted DE Charles Harris in 1st rd 2017! A complete dud. After 6 years with Grier as GM, our best players are a corner we drafted in 2016 and a kicker….. Fire Chris Grier and throw him to the streets on allapatta.