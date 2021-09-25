 FIRE by week 13 Chris Grier | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FIRE by week 13 Chris Grier

I want the local media to burn Chris Grier so bad, worse than anyone, worse than when Ricky quit, worse than fielder, worse than josh mcroberts , worse than wanny, worse than Ozzie guillen, worse than Jeff loria

Chris Grier needs to go and be banned from every hotel in Miami and Broward and west palm

How is Herbert doing in LA? Best rookie qb in nfl history.
How is iggbenoghene doing ? Can’t even wear a uniform, why did we draft him in the 1st rd? How about Austin Jackson? Worse young linemen in the league, we draft him in the 1st rd

We also passed on like 4 QBs in the 1st round this draft! because of hope for tua, double bad (triple bad because of Herbert). We also lost next years 1st rd pick to the to the eagles, while giving the 9ers a great to-be rookie QB for a late 1st pick.

A tad early? Perhaps, but Ross know exactly where this story is headed… in the medical room syringe trash bin.

Garbage Grier also drafted DE Charles Harris in 1st rd 2017! A complete dud. After 6 years with Grier as GM, our best players are a corner we drafted in 2016 and a kicker….. Fire Chris Grier and throw him to the streets on allapatta.
 
Disagree. Grier gets the season to see how the players he drafted the past 3 years develop.

Tua isn't done for the year either.... he'll come back and still get a significant amount of starts to evaluate him going forward.
 
I think at this point in year three of the rebuild the seat is a warm if Austin and Noah don’t pan out.
 
AMakados10 said:
Disagree. Grier gets the season to see how the players he drafted the past 3 years develop.

Tua isn't done for the year either.... he'll come back and still get a significant amount of starts to evaluate him going
He doesn’t deserve the full year. I’ve never seen a GM mess up this bad. His only pass is Covid-19 and a lack of inperson evaluation, that’s it. Other than that, throw this trash to okechobee road ASAP
 
I don't see that happening as usually Ross waits until the bitter end to make a change. Maybe by the end of next season... So expect the rest of this year AND next year before something happens on that front.
 
Drafting bums like Austin Jackson and Solomon Kindley when he should have shelled out the dough to bring in some veteran linemen pretty much sealed his fate. Then drafting an actual decent lineman in Eichenberg and not playing him which led to the Tua injury was the cherry on top of the sh*t sundae
 
It's so early. Too early really for this argument.

Heck, I can understand it though. Certainly didn't expect the game Miami had, at home in September to boot, against Buffalo.

But the truth is there is still time to right the ship. The Dolphins have started slow under Flores every year, but we've seen dramatic improvement as the season progresses.

That's not to say I don't have concerns. But two games a season doesn't make. And, by the way, Miami did beat New England in Boston.
 
