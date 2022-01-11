DolphinsTalk
Firing Flores Makes Sense, Unless You Consider Miami's Track Record - Miami Dolphins
Like most of you, I, too, was rocked by this morning’s news the Miami Dolphins had fired head coach Brian Flores. This came after Miami defeated the Patriots 33-24 at Hard Rock Stadium yesterday to finish the season 9-8 after a 1-7 start. Flores has a ton of flaws as a head coach, and he […]
