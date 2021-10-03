 Firing Time | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Firing Time

U

unowen85

Rookie
Joined
Sep 17, 2006
Messages
30
Reaction score
15
Age
35
They shouldn't be fired. Grier and Flores should resign out of embarrassment. If they had any dignity, this is what they would do.
 
Mr Fan

Mr Fan

The return of tradition
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2003
Messages
1,457
Reaction score
1,161
LargoFin said:
But Flo stays?
Click to expand...
At the moment, I just don't know. I saw so much potential with him, but now....I just don't know. Hence the reason I put him on review.
 
A

AZStryker

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jul 22, 2004
Messages
15,746
Reaction score
7,749
Mr Fan said:
It is now time for some accountability.

Get Grier out the door on Monday
OC and OL out the door on Tuesday


Flores you are now officially on review.
Click to expand...

Wow you bailed on Tua before Flores? Feel good about that evaluation?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom