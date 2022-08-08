First Depth Chart Release

Fin-Loco
I don't like seeing Waddle on there a PR and KR.
Thanks for posting. Not sure the value of some of it at this point, but interesting none the less.
PW and Bowden must be so high just to increase their value, lol
The thought crossed my mind......Maybe they are trying to make PW look good for trade. Lol
P Williams is a #2? Didn't see that coming.