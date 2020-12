TannDaMan17 said: If we lose to Buffalo this whole year likely gets washed away and we watch Lamar dance into the playoffs. That’s the reality of NFL football, moral victories are for chumps. It’s going to be extremely tough, but I’m starting to believe this team can get it done. Click to expand...

That kind of depends on the mindset of the observer.I would absolutely love to make the playoffs. Maybe even win a game. There is value in the experience, going forward.On the other hand, if we end up with 10 wins, heading into the draft with 4 high picks, and a QB that's on a fast track up, with a top defense thats only going to get better?Im pretty damn excited to get it going again, and there are zero regrets, or depression.