First Pick mock simulator

I did no trades just to see what would be there...I’d take this draft!



Your score is: 39732 (GRADE: A-)



Your Picks:

Round 1 Pick 5: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama (A+)

Round 1 Pick 18: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia (A+)

Round 1 Pick 26: Xavier McKinney, SS/FS, Alabama (A)

Round 2 Pick 7: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C/OG, LSU (B+)

Round 2 Pick 24: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU (B)

Round 3 Pick 6: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU (A+)

Round 4 Pick 35 (COMP): Jeremy Chinn, FS/SS, Southern Illinois (A+)

Round 5 Pick 7: Ben Bartch, OT, St. John's (A+)

Round 5 Pick 8: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan (A+)

Round 5 Pick 27: Levonta Taylor, CB, Florida State (A+)

Round 6 Pick 6: Raequan Williams, DT, Michigan State (A+)

Round 7 Pick 13: Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt (A+)

Round 7 Pick 32: Lamical Perine, RB, Florida (A)

Round 7 Pick 37 (COMP): Gabriel Davis, WR, Central Florida (A+)