First play of the year

Put yourself in coach's shoes for a moment. You are going to call your first play ever as a head coach, on a team with a quarterback that many people question and speed to burn all over the place. People also know you bring unique looks in the run game, so what are you running on your very first play call?



Personally I'm calling aplay action with Hill and Waddle both running deep, sending Mike G to the flat, Mostert lined up for a check down. First read is to Waddle expecting a double on Hill.



What would you call?