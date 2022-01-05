 First post | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

First post

What's up dolphins nation...I'm a first time poster long time reader of this site my younger brother members name is phazer...I'm going to start by saying every true phin fan knows that Tua isn't the Marino type qb we all hoped for,that being said our ol coach sucks,1 good receiver blah blah blah how long have we been in the gutter? The very first time Tua played I called my brother and said he isn't it! That statement didn't want to come out of my mouth he is a great human being..with the right parts maybe, but we need our own Marino, own Rogers,Patrick, the Cardinals did it with Rosen they knew,..I'm not a Tua hater in fact I supported him fakely to my non dolphins friends he just isn't leading us to the superbowl and yes another Tua thread but if dolphin fans search for the real truth deep down they know what I know he's not the guy.
 
How about we just build a really good team that doesn't rely on any one player to do the heavy lifting but instead counts on every player on the roster to make a positive contribution. Throw in a really good coach and staff and that's a team that can go far. I want my team to be good enough to win a Super Bowl even if the QB throws for 0 TDs and 1-2 picks like the Broncos did in 2015 or the Steelers in 2005. Imagine that a well-rounded team a guy can dream.
 
Welcome to the site. It's a contentious time for a Tua opinion but most of us are still friends at the end of the day. Just try to have fun and get through it brother.
 
Welcome bro.
 
Welcome to the site and check out the 347 club
 
Welcome!

I don't know too many second year quarterbacks who would put up consistent numbers with this team. Miami's offensive talent may be the worst in the NFL, or close to it.

Not a total excuse, but I think with average talent on offense, Tua could have a lot of success.

Of course, all opinions are welcome. I respect yours.
 
Ideally that’s exactly what we would do. But in the meantime while we’re trying to do that for the 20th year in a row, we should also be looking for our next Marino at the same time.
 
You're only as good as your last game and Tua's as a lot of people either convinced they're right or looking for ways to confirm they're right about him as you did from the very first game. It'll cast a lot of doubt about the Watson rumors if he has a strong performance & we sweep the Pats.
 
