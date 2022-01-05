First post

What's up dolphins nation...I'm a first time poster long time reader of this site my younger brother members name is phazer...I'm going to start by saying every true phin fan knows that Tua isn't the Marino type qb we all hoped for,that being said our ol coach sucks,1 good receiver blah blah blah how long have we been in the gutter? The very first time Tua played I called my brother and said he isn't it! That statement didn't want to come out of my mouth he is a great human being..with the right parts maybe, but we need our own Marino, own Rogers,Patrick, the Cardinals did it with Rosen they knew,..I'm not a Tua hater in fact I supported him fakely to my non dolphins friends he just isn't leading us to the superbowl and yes another Tua thread but if dolphin fans search for the real truth deep down they know what I know he's not the guy.