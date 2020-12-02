First Round Targets (as of Dec. 2)

If the draft were held today, Miami would have pick #11 (from Houston) and pick #22 in the first round.



I think these players are likely top 10 picks: Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Penei Sewell, Michah Parsons, Trey Lance, Patrick Surtain II, Ja'Marr Chase, Caleb Farley, Gregory Rousseau, Jaylen Waddle



Targets for Miami at #11



Waddle, Chase or Parsons if they drop down. Unlikely I think.



Trade Down

Could be a big possibility with so many teams looking for a quarterback. Trey Lance, if he doesn't go top 10, and BYU's Zach Wilson could still be on the board.



DeVonta Smith Wr., Alabama

With his precise route running, Smith is probably the absolute perfect fit for a quarterback like Tua. He's the early favorite for me.



Rondale Moore, Wr. Purdue

Personally, I think he makes it to #22, but it's possible he goes top 15. Definitely explosive.



Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Could be the next uncoverable tight end in the NFL. Not quite as fast, but reminds me of Shannon Sharpe. Miami has some talent at the position so hard to imagine going the TE route. But wow!



Kwity Paye, DE Michigan

Seems awfully high to me, but I've also seen him mocked top 5.



Rashad Bateman, Wr. Minnesota

Seems high and maybe too much like Parker and Williams. Talented though.



Shaun Wade, CB Ohio State

Wade has a shot at the top 10. Can't see Miami taking a corner this high.



Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State

If he could play tackle and guard, I think Davis would be a possibility. I don't see Miami going offensive line this early though.



Others?



Targets for Miami at #22



Any of the above who drop down



Nick Bolton, MLB Missouri

Bolton is a big-time hitter who covers a lot of ground. At 232 he is a little small, but only eight pounds less than Parsons. MLB is a big need for Miami as well. Personally, I love Bolton.



Zaven Collins, LB TCU

Reminds me a little bit of Jason Taylor. He's a big play maker, who is extremely intriguing.



Christian Barmore, DT Alabama

With the way Davis has been playing at NT/DT for Miami, adding talent here may be a mid/late round possibility.



Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

I could see this, but I think a lot depends on how Robert Hunt plays for Miami down the stretch. Leatherwood has the versatility of guard and tackle, which fits what the Dolphins like.



Carlos Basham DL Wake Forest

I'm not as high on him as some others, but gets some top 15 love in mocks.



Travis Etienne, RB Clemson

Would Miami consider a running back in the first round? Etienne has round 1 talent. Very explosive.



Pat Freiermuth, TE Penn State

A complete tight end who can block. Not nearly as dynamic at Pitts in the passing game.



Jayson Oweh, DE Penn State

Talent and production haven't come together yet, but should test off the charts.



Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

Will the Dolphins resign Karras? If not, Humphrey is a big possibility here.



Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU

If Miami doesn't draft a wide receiver with the Houston pick, Marshall could be a target. A big receiver with deceptive speed.



Qunicy Roche, pass rusher, Miami

Setting the edge is an issue, but maybe in a Van Noy role?



Patrick Jones, DL Pittsburgh

Don't see him mocked R1 very often, but I like Jones.



Others?