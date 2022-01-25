 First There Was Julius Peppers... Next Is Jaelen Phillips | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

First There Was Julius Peppers... Next Is Jaelen Phillips

Good rookie season. He probably hit the wall at the end because he didn't have a sack the last four games after getting seven sacks in the five games prior. Nice to see him stay healthy.
 
Last edited:
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I think Miami still needs one more dominant front seven player. Would love to see the team pressure the quarterback without always having to blitz.
Good luck in the Site Awards bro :UP:

Finheaven Yearly Awards

Open once a year, Your Vote Counts!
finheaven.com finheaven.com

You are doing great in Best Poster and Sports Authority
 
Phillips was often used in an obvious passing downs role by a team running a boom or bust cover 0 scheme at a historic rate.

I like the player but his sack numbers are a bit of an aberration to where he was at as a rookie. Let’s see if he can continue to develop, and set the edge to stay on field in year 2.

Edit - I think Phillips will be the leader of the front 7 by the end 2022 camp. Love listening to him.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I think Miami still needs one more dominant front seven player. Would love to see the team pressure the quarterback without always having to blitz.
Too true. It’s like having one good WR or one good OL. Oh wait we have that

It’s called one good draft in 20 years
 
