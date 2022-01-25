First There Was Julius Peppers... Next Is Jaelen Phillips

Phillips was often used in an obvious passing downs role by a team running a boom or bust cover 0 scheme at a historic rate.



I like the player but his sack numbers are a bit of an aberration to where he was at as a rookie. Let’s see if he can continue to develop, and set the edge to stay on field in year 2.



Edit - I think Phillips will be the leader of the front 7 by the end 2022 camp. Love listening to him.